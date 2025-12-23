Single's Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung's leukaemia in remission: 'It feels like receiving a Christmas present'

Months after announcing his battle with leukaemia, South Korean dancer-actor Cha Hyun-seung took to his social media pages on Monday (Dec 22) night to reveal that the cancer is now in complete remission.

Cha, who gained global recognition following appearances in the hit Netflix shows Single's Inferno and Physical: 100, wrote on his Instagram page: "The treatment journey that felt like it would never end has finally come to a close."

He added: "I hadn’t even allowed myself to hope for when this would all end, so it feels like receiving a Christmas present. From now on, I want to live while taking better care of myself."

The 34-year-old concluded his post by thanking those who had supported him and cheering on "fellow patients who are still fighting their battles at this very moment.

"I truly believe you will make a full recovery. It must be unbearably exhausting and difficult, but please don’t let go of your smiles and your hope. I will pray for you with all my heart."