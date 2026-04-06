Twice's Chaeyoung will miss rest of US tour, reveals she twisted her back while lifting suitcase
In an update on fan platform Bubble on Sunday (Apr 5), Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group Twice revealed she had twisted her back on the day of her scheduled departure to the US last month.
Twice member Chaeyoung, 26, has updated fans on her health status, following her absence from the K-pop group's departure to the US on Mar 26. At the time, her agency, JYP Entertainment, said that the Shoot (Firecracker) singer "suddenly experienced discomfort in her lower back" and required "prompt medical attention". The company had also mentioned that her departure schedule will be determined "based on the examination results and her recovery progress".
In an update on fan platform Bubble on Sunday (Apr 5), Chaeyoung, whose full name is Son Chae-young, spoke about her condition and confirmed that she will miss the rest of the US leg of Twice's This Is For world tour.
In her text messages, Chaeyoung revealed that on the day that she was supposed to leave South Korea for the US, she twisted her back while lifting her suitcase just as she was leaving her house.
"I’m really sorry that I won’t be able to go to the US this time," wrote Chaeyoung. "But if I want to do well for the remaining performances, it’s right that I rest for the sake of the herniated discs in my lower back."
Nonetheless, Chaeyoung assured fans that she was resting and recovering well.
The US leg of Twice's This Is For world tour is set to end on Apr 18 at Moody Center in Texas.
Twice will then embark on a historic three-night concert at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, where they'll be the first international artiste to have a standalone show at the venue.
However, it is uncertain if Chaeyoung and her groupmate, Dahyun, will recover in time for the Japan National Stadium shows. The latter is currently on an extended hiatus following her ankle fracture, leaving only seven out of Twice's nine members on tour.
Twice's This Is For tour has sparked concerns from some fans, who are mostly worried about its intense schedule. The tour began in July last year and comprises 78 shows, with the Singapore leg concluding last October.
So far, a few members have faced health issues during the tour, with Chaeyoung previously on hiatus from October to December last year due to vasovagal syncope – a form of fainting due to drops in heart rate and blood pressure – and Jeongyeon and Mina missing certain stops.