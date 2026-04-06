Twice's Chaeyoung will miss rest of US tour, reveals she twisted her back while lifting suitcase

In her text messages, Chaeyoung revealed that on the day that she was supposed to leave South Korea for the US, she twisted her back while lifting her suitcase just as she was leaving her house.

"I’m really sorry that I won’t be able to go to the US this time," wrote Chaeyoung. "But if I want to do well for the remaining performances, it’s right that I rest for the sake of the herniated discs in my lower back."

Nonetheless, Chaeyoung assured fans that she was resting and recovering well.

The US leg of Twice's This Is For world tour is set to end on Apr 18 at Moody Center in Texas.

Twice will then embark on a historic three-night concert at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, where they'll be the first international artiste to have a standalone show at the venue.