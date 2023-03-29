The Chainsmokers performing in Singapore in April at LIV Golf tournament

The Chainsmokers – made up of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – will be performing in Singapore on Apr 29 as part of the entertainment lineup at the LIV Golf Singapore tournament.

The duo’s show at Palawan Green in Sentosa will conclude day two of the golf tournament.

Early bird tickets starting at S$128 (excluding booking fees) are on sale now at Ticketmaster.sg, with prices set to increase from Apr 3. Bundled tickets for the concert and golf tournament are also available.

Formed in 2012 in New York, the group is known for hits like Closer (with Halsey) and Something Just Like This (with Coldplay). The duo also picked up a Grammy in 2017 for Best Dance Recording for their song Don’t Let Me Down. Their most recent album, titled So Far So Good, was released in 2022.

The duo last performed in Singapore in 2017 as part of the entertainment lineup at the Singapore Grand Prix. They were slated to come to Singapore in 2019 but that show was cancelled.

The inaugural LIV Golf Singapore, presented by Resorts World Sentosa, runs from Apr 28 to 30.