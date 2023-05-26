Changi Airport has giant Marvel statues and larger-than-life board games, just in time for June school holidays
Pose with various Marvel figures at Jewel and play jumbo versions of your favourite board games at Terminal 3.
Parents who won’t be using their passports this June school holidays will finally have a way to entertain the lil’ ones. Changi Airport is hosting a slew of larger-than-life displays at Jewel Changi Airport and Terminal 3 so you can enjoy wholesome family fun without breaking the bank.
AVENGERS: BEYOND EARTH'S MIGHTIEST AT JEWEL
Displayed across Jewel’s lush greenery are other interactive displays featuring the likes of Hulk, Doctor Strange and more. For instance, you can summon your inner Sorcerer Supreme with holographic fans that let you “cast spells”.
The Avengers are also be assembling a few levels above at the Avengers Forever @ Canopy Park exhibit, which distils six decades of the Avengers' history and events into immersive installations. Don’t forget to marvel at the life-sized displays of Captain America and Black Panther as you stroll through Canopy Park. Do note that tickets to enter Canopy Park start at S$6.
To end your experience on a high note, you won’t have to wait for any post-credits scenes. Simply head to the HSBC Rain Vortex for the Marvel-inspired Light & Sound showcase which will run at 8pm on weekdays, and at 8pm and 10pm on weekends.
HALL OF GAMES BY HASBRO GAMING
If you prefer the simplicity of board games, Terminal 3 (T3) should be your next stop from now till Jul 16. Hasbro Gaming has transformed T3’s departure hall into a Hall of Games, with larger-than-life “phygital” (physical and digital) versions of classics such as Hungry Hungry Hippos and Twister.
Operating from 5.30pm to 9.30pm on Fridays and from 12pm to 10pm on weekends, the event will have a refreshing take on The Game Of Life where visitors buckle up in giant versions of the car game pieces and race to collect as many points on screen as possible while avoiding obstacles.
There will also be exhilarating versions of Hungry Hungry Hippos, Guess Who? and Connect 4. Do note that playing most of these games will require a Gamer Pass which can be purchased on the Changi App for S$5 each.
Alternatively, shoppers can score a free Gamer Pass by spending at least S$50 (S$80 for supermarkets) in a single receipt at the public areas of Changi Airport’s terminals.