Changi Airport has giant Marvel statues and larger-than-life board games, just in time for June school holidays

Operating from 5.30pm to 9.30pm on Fridays and from 12pm to 10pm on weekends, the event will have a refreshing take on The Game Of Life where visitors buckle up in giant versions of the car game pieces and race to collect as many points on screen as possible while avoiding obstacles.

There will also be exhilarating versions of Hungry Hungry Hippos, Guess Who? and Connect 4. Do note that playing most of these games will require a Gamer Pass which can be purchased on the Changi App for S$5 each.

Alternatively, shoppers can score a free Gamer Pass by spending at least S$50 (S$80 for supermarkets) in a single receipt at the public areas of Changi Airport’s terminals.