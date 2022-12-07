Christmas light-up: Glowing dinosaurs, a puzzle hunt and food trucks at Changi Festive Village

There's also a Virtual Run or Ride Challenge for runners and cycling enthusiasts as part of Changi Jurassic Adventure, which can be completed any time between Dec 12 and Jan 31.

Racers can unlock distance milestones in regular intervals up to 42km (Run) or 90km (Ride) and win limited edition finisher rewards upon completion.

All participants of Changi Jurassic Adventure stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes, including air tickets to destinations like Seoul, Finland, Noumea and San Francisco.

“Changi Jurassic Adventure and Dino Glow bring more outdoor fun to Changi Festive Village for families, friends, and fitness buffs to enjoy," said Jayson Goh, Managing Director of Airport Operations Management at Changi Airport Group.

"Our first-ever evening puzzle hunt integrates both physical and digital experiences for participants to explore Changi Airport Connector in a new and exciting way. Dino Glow, our festive light-up at Changi, will take visitors on a magical journey into an Avatar-inspired world and show our dinos in a new light.”