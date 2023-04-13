ChangiVerse is a new Roblox experience that gives monthly winners a free pair of airplane tickets

The core game of ChangiVerse is Changi Kart, where players race against each other on a circuit that brings them around Airport Boulevard, where they will collect purple Butterfly Tokens to boost their speed while avoiding obstacles such as laser windmills and sweeping dinosaur tails.

From now until September 2023, the racer with the fastest lap timing each month will each win a pair of economy class air tickets on Singapore Airlines.

Winners who are Singapore residents can make a round trip to any destination with a direct flight from Singapore Airlines, while overseas winners will win a trip to Singapore.

With ChangiVerse, Changi Airport becomes the first airport to create a virtual world on Roblox.

Hung Jean, group senior vice president of CAG’s Enterprise Digital Ecosystem & Business Division, said: “With ChangiVerse, we want to strengthen Changi Airport’s position as more than just a transport node, but a fun and magical destination where memories are created.

"With our customers becoming more digitally savvy and interacting in the digital space, ChangiVerse is also about engaging our customers and serving them better through innovation and experimentation, in line with our belief of customers being at the heart of everything we do.”

ChangiVerse is developed in collaboration with Accenture. Check it out here or download it on the App Store and Google Play Store.