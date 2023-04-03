Chantalle Ng now has 2 pet chickens, calls them 'egg-cellent new pets'

As it turns out, Ng's friend is somewhat of an expert at rearing chickens, and when he mentioned that he was about to adopt five silkie chickens, Chantalle jumped at the chance to get two feathered companions of her own.

"I've always wanted to live on a farm, surrounded by nature with animals and plants. I follow a few personalities on social media who rear chickens and saw how cute these little animals are,” she shared with us through text.

It’s been a couple of days since then, but safe to say, the chickens have settled really well into their new home.

After all, Ng did buy and install a swanky new outdoor enclosure for the chickens on the very first day, and has been applying her newfound chicken-rearing knowledge when caring for them.

"When I first got my dogs, there was more settling in required, but the chickens fit right in. They're just happy to be roaming around and snacking on whatever I give them,” Ng shared, adding that she’s trying out a "Deep Littering method” for dealing with the chickens’ waste, which is "self sustaining and doesn't require a lot of maintenance”.

And yes, Ng now gets fresh eggs to enjoy too, though she might not get eggs for much longer.

"My hens are one and three years old, and the older hen might stop producing eggs soon,” she shared, before adding a very timely Oscars reference: "That isn't a problem at all because like Michelle Yeoh said, 'Ladies, don't let anyone tell you that you are past your prime'.”