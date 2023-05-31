Chantalle Ng reveals how she once had to hide in singer Chen Diya’s cafe after being followed by a male fan

Feeling uncomfortable, she even told him, “We have already taken a lot of pictures. If you want to take pictures, you can do it at a fan event another day.”

However, he persisted. Not wanting him to follow her to her next destination, Chantalle immediately sought refuge at singer Chen Diya’s cafe, Sanity, on the second floor – with the fan in hot pursuit.

“I opened [the cafe’s] door and asked [the staff] if Diya was there. She wasn’t, but they saw my scared expression and let me in right away, keeping the male fan out."

Despite this, the fan did not give up and continued waiting for Chantalle outside Sanity. Eventually, a member of Sanity’s staff accompanied Chantalle to her next destination, evading the fan along the way.

"I am very grateful to them for helping me."

When asked about her other scary fan encounters, Chantalle admitted: “It is rare to encounter such a situation, so [the Esplanade incident] has left a deep impression on me. My fans are like my friends; they are very protective of me.”