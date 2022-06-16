Chantalle Ng reunites with former child actor friend after searching for him online

We can't think of a better testament to the power of friendship – and of social media sleuthing – even if we tried.

When local actress Chantalle Ng shared a series of Instagram stories on Monday (Jun 13) asking netizens for help finding former child actor Xiao Li Yuan, she "didn’t have high hopes” of reconnecting with him.

But reconnect they did. In a Facebook post on Jun 15, the 26-year-old actress shared that she eventually got to meet him for brunch.

The two first met on the set of the 2007 Channel 8 drama Let It Shine where Ng, who was 12 at the time, accompanied her mother, veteran actress Lin Meijiao. Xiao played a troubled student called Situ Bi.