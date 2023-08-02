Mediacorp artistes Chantalle Ng and Zhang Zetong took an 8-day acting course in Taiwan. Here's what happened

They say learning is a lifelong journey... especially if you're an actor.

On Jul 17, eight Mediacorp artistes (Ayden Sng, Zhang Zetong, Nick Teo, Denise Camillia Tan, Sheryl Ang, Gini Chang, He Yingying and Chantalle Ng) flew to Taiwan for an eight-day acting course at Taipei's Studio Q.

8days.sg reached out to Chantalle, 28, and Zetong, 30, to get an idea of what the intensive programme was like.

According to Zetong, they had "around 8 to 12 hours of class per day" with all the classes arranged like subjects in school. The acting coaches included Taiwanese actress Bai Bai, TV producer Tang Sheng Jung and opera instructor Tseng Kuan Tung.

"We had Peking opera class, voice training, body movement and breathing techniques, script analysis and finally a skit to round off the camp," said Zetong.

Their teacher apparently also had a really interesting way of getting them to warm up.

"Every morning before class, the teacher would want us to mop the floor with rugs. It’s one of the breathing techniques (we were taught) and it helps set the tone for the entire camp," Zetong added.

Zetong also told us that the programme was initiated by Mediacorp's artiste management unit The Celebrity Agency and he and his colleagues had to audition to be selected for the course.

How did they prepare for acting camp then?

For Chantalle, apart from memorising the scripts and watching how the original actors played the roles, she also did some research on the teachers and directors who would be teaching to better prepare herself.

"Other than that, I wanted to go with an open mind, to be an empty cup, so I could fill (myself up with) new learnings," she added.