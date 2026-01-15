Singer Charlene Choi confirms relationship with personal trainer 10 years her junior
Choi confirmed that she was in a relationship with personal trainer Elvis Lam during an event by beverage chain Heytea on Tuesday (Jan 13).
Hong Kong-Canadian singer Charlene Choi, 43, confirmed her relationship with personal trainer Elvis Lam, 33, on Tuesday (Jan 13) at an event by beverage chain Heytea at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district. Choi – along with her Twins groupmate Gillian Chung – fielded questions from reporters, including one that asked Choi about "her rumoured boyfriend".
Choi then responded: “You can remove ‘rumoured’,” with Chung adding, “Isn’t it very obvious already?” – effectively confirming the relationship.
Choi also revealed that she had developed an interest in hiking after being influenced by Lam and felt much healthier as a result.
Speculation surrounding Choi and Lam’s relationship first emerged last year, after the pair were spotted together at Hong Kong singer Terence Lam’s concert in August, and intensified in November when Lam appeared in a photo taken at Choi’s birthday celebration – positioned at the centre, right next to Choi.
During Tuesday's event, Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung were also asked about upcoming plans surrounding Twins, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, to which they responded: "Stay tuned."