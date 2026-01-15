Singer Charlene Choi confirms relationship with personal trainer 10 years her junior

Hong Kong-Canadian singer Charlene Choi, 43, confirmed her relationship with personal trainer Elvis Lam, 33, on Tuesday (Jan 13) at an event by beverage chain Heytea at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district. Choi – along with her Twins groupmate Gillian Chung – fielded questions from reporters, including one that asked Choi about "her rumoured boyfriend".

Choi then responded: “You can remove ‘rumoured’,” with Chung adding, “Isn’t it very obvious already?” – effectively confirming the relationship.

Choi also revealed that she had developed an interest in hiking after being influenced by Lam and felt much healthier as a result.