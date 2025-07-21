Charli XCX marries The 1975’s George Daniel, shares glimpse of wedding after-party

The reception continued at Ellie’s, a bar in Dalston that opened in May and is becoming known as one of the capital’s trendiest spots. Ellie’s is known for its £8 martinis.

“To get in you just had to walk up to the front and say ‘Charli’,” the source said. “Once inside, Charli and George had laid on a free bar and there were trays of cigarettes lying around for the smokers. There was a ‘no social media policy’ so no one posted any of the pictures from the reception online. It went on until around 4am when everyone crashed out and went home.”

Charli’s wedding band, which complements her classic solitaire engagement ring, also attracted attention.

Jewellery expert Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds told MailOnline: “Charli’s wedding band is where she’s really made it her own... it’s chunky and very different to the delicate bands you usually see paired with solitaires.” She valued the piece between £8,000 and £10,000.

Charli XCX's parents, Jon and Shameera Aitchison, were photographed posing with the newlyweds during their nuptials, to which Daniel wore a dark double-breasted suit with a pale open-collared shirt and a boutonnière matching Charli’s bouquet.

News of the pair’s engagement first emerged in 2023, with The Sun reporting Daniel had proposed.

In February 2024, sources said the couple had travelled to Italy to scout locations for their main celebration.

Earlier this month, it was reported the couple had chosen Sicily as the location for their second, larger wedding later this year.

A source told The Sun: “This was the formal wedding and the big event is happening in a few months. “Charli and George had the most perfect day in London. It was everything they wanted it to be – relaxed, informal and fun.”