Charli XCX marries The 1975’s George Daniel, shares glimpse of wedding after-party
The couple held a low-key wedding in east London on Jul 19. The couple later celebrated with friends at Ellie’s bar in Dalston.
Charli XCX has shared a glimpse into her wild wedding after-party. The 32-year-old singer married The 1975’s drummer George Daniel, 35, on Saturday (Jul 19) in east London, joined by close friends and family members, including his bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald.
The singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, has now given fans a look at the bash that followed in a video she posted on TikTok, featuring her in a white dress and her new husband topless in one moment from the footage.
In her caption alongside the footage, she joked: “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle”, before adding: “Luckily did”.
Later in the night of her wedding, the singer changed into a second outfit – a £3,300 (S$5,685) Nova Cora white dress – for a party with pals at Ellie’s bar in Dalston.
She and Daniel exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony before making their way down Hackney High Street to Italian restaurant Dalla.
According to The Sun, the venue was closed exclusively for the wedding party and there were only around 20 guests.
Charli XCX’s party pals dined alfresco on pasta and champagne.
An insider told The Sun: “Charli’s wedding reception was the epitome of Brat. Her and George wanted to keep it very cool, so they shunned cars and walked down Hackney High Street to get to Dalla. The restaurant had closed for them and they had a massive family-style meal with loads of pasta and champagne.
“People walking past were stunned when they saw Charli and George having a cheeky pre-dinner cigarette outside.
“Charli and George then went to a nearby hotel to get changed before they went to Ellie’s for a party.”
The reception continued at Ellie’s, a bar in Dalston that opened in May and is becoming known as one of the capital’s trendiest spots. Ellie’s is known for its £8 martinis.
“To get in you just had to walk up to the front and say ‘Charli’,” the source said. “Once inside, Charli and George had laid on a free bar and there were trays of cigarettes lying around for the smokers. There was a ‘no social media policy’ so no one posted any of the pictures from the reception online. It went on until around 4am when everyone crashed out and went home.”
Charli’s wedding band, which complements her classic solitaire engagement ring, also attracted attention.
Jewellery expert Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds told MailOnline: “Charli’s wedding band is where she’s really made it her own... it’s chunky and very different to the delicate bands you usually see paired with solitaires.” She valued the piece between £8,000 and £10,000.
Charli XCX's parents, Jon and Shameera Aitchison, were photographed posing with the newlyweds during their nuptials, to which Daniel wore a dark double-breasted suit with a pale open-collared shirt and a boutonnière matching Charli’s bouquet.
News of the pair’s engagement first emerged in 2023, with The Sun reporting Daniel had proposed.
In February 2024, sources said the couple had travelled to Italy to scout locations for their main celebration.
Earlier this month, it was reported the couple had chosen Sicily as the location for their second, larger wedding later this year.
A source told The Sun: “This was the formal wedding and the big event is happening in a few months. “Charli and George had the most perfect day in London. It was everything they wanted it to be – relaxed, informal and fun.”