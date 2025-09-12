Charlie And The Chocolate Factory musical coming to Singapore in May 2026

The musical will feature iconic songs including Pure Imagination, The Candy Man, and I’ve Got A Golden Ticket from the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, one of three film adaptations that also include Tim Burton's 2005 take with Johnny Depp and 2023's Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet.

The musical will also feature original tracks by Grammy and Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (of Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns fame), and expect to see special effects inspired by advanced magical concepts.

Renowned Las Vegas magic and illusion designer Tim Clothier joins the Broadway team to transform Willy Wonka’s fantastical factory into a world where the impossible feels possible. "Willy Wonka is the king of imagination, and being able to design new stage wizardry for that character is a dream come true,” he said.

“This production speaks to audiences of all ages, from children discovering the magic for the first time to lifelong fans of Roald Dahl’s timeless story and films," said Chantal Prudhomme, chief executive officer of Base Entertainment Asia.

"With unforgettable music, larger-than-life characters, and magical stagecraft, it delivers a theatrical experience full of wonder. We invite families, fans, and theatre lovers to join us on this golden ticket journey into the world of Willy Wonka.”