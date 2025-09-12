Charlie And The Chocolate Factory musical coming to Singapore in May 2026
The musical adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl book will be staged at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre. Tickets go on public sale from Sep 20, with presales starting Sep 18.
The hit musical Charlie And The Chocolate Factory will make its first Southeast Asia stop in Singapore. The immersive production will show at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands in May 2026.
Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved books, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory follows young Charlie’s golden-ticket adventure into Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory where he meets the mischievous Oompa-Loompas and navigates chocolate-related adventures.
The musical will feature iconic songs including Pure Imagination, The Candy Man, and I’ve Got A Golden Ticket from the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, one of three film adaptations that also include Tim Burton's 2005 take with Johnny Depp and 2023's Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet.
The musical will also feature original tracks by Grammy and Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (of Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns fame), and expect to see special effects inspired by advanced magical concepts.
Renowned Las Vegas magic and illusion designer Tim Clothier joins the Broadway team to transform Willy Wonka’s fantastical factory into a world where the impossible feels possible. "Willy Wonka is the king of imagination, and being able to design new stage wizardry for that character is a dream come true,” he said.
“This production speaks to audiences of all ages, from children discovering the magic for the first time to lifelong fans of Roald Dahl’s timeless story and films," said Chantal Prudhomme, chief executive officer of Base Entertainment Asia.
"With unforgettable music, larger-than-life characters, and magical stagecraft, it delivers a theatrical experience full of wonder. We invite families, fans, and theatre lovers to join us on this golden ticket journey into the world of Willy Wonka.”
The Broadway production premiered in 2017 and has had over 300 performances, followed by a four-year North American tour through 2022. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory also ran on London’s West End where the production received two Olivier Awards.
Ticket sales for the public start on Sep 20, with various pre-sale dates for UOB cardmembers and others starting Sep 18 on Klook, Marina Bay Sands Ticketing and Sistic. For more details and to join the waitlist, go here.