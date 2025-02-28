Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio say it's 'easier' to hate each other now that they're better friends

The devil works hard but Matt Murdock works harder. Based on the popular Marvel comic book character, the original Daredevil TV show was about the aforementioned Murdock, a blind lawyer (played by Charlie Cox), who moonlights as a vigilante named Daredevil to protect New York. Opposing him is Vincent D'Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk – the head of a criminal empire who also goes by Kingpin.

The series ran from 2015 to 2018, after which it was cancelled by Netflix. Nonetheless, the show’s main characters lived on, making guest appearances in other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles such as 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as the Disney+ series Hawkeye, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and Echo.

Now, seven years after its initial cancellation, Daredevil has been “born again”. The revival series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again, will premiere on Disney+ on Mar 4. It will comprise nine episodes, with a second season set to air in 2026.