Ah Boys To Men star Charlie Goh spent S$120,000 renovating his childhood home

Singaporean actor and realtor, Charlie Goh, 37, still lives in his childhood home: a spacious three-bedroom condominium spanning 1,260 sq ft. But things around here aren't quite like how they were during his growing years, and we're not just talking about the S$120,000 (US$92,900) renovation to the home.

"I didn't buy this place, this is actually my parents' place. I just renovated the whole thing and rented it from them," revealed Goh, whose parents do not live in the apartment. Yes, this is a rental and his landlords are his parents.

"[But] of course [the rent is] at son's price lah, you know," he added with a chuckle.

It's just Goh and his wife who live in the freshly overhauled home, which he shows to Kaypoh Room Tours host Hazelle Teo.

The couple moved in from their previous HDB flat, and since Goh had already purchased another property for investment, decided to rent the familiar space instead of buying another property.

Goh reconfigured the layout of the home with an interior designer to better suit his and his wife's lifestyles. Since it's an old condo unit, he spent "around S$120,000", excluding the cost of furniture, to redo the house.

Goh laughed as he revealed the house is done up in a Japandi style, though he did not play a part in providing his input on the design as his suggestions were "all rejected".

Still, he loves how the space turned out, showing off his roomy living room that houses a two-seater reclining sofa – a non-negotiable for him – so he can now have movie nights without straining his neck from being in a half-lying position for too long.

When it comes to decor tips, Charlie Goh has an impressive one, with credit to his interior designer for coming up with the idea: Hiding the rubbish chute in plain sight.

At first glance, there's a sizeable painting that hangs on their kitchen wall. However, it swings open and behind it is the rubbish chute.

"Generally, for rubbish chutes, no matter how you decorate it, it's going to look bad so you might as well cover it up. My initial concern was that I was scared cockroaches would come out during fumigation 'cos I'm not on a high floor, so I wanted something to block it," explained Goh.