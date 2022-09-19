Singer Charlie Puth to promote Singapore locations in new destination video

Charlie Puth the travel guide? The award-winning singer-songwriter has partnered with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Warner Music Singapore to showcase Singapore’s destinations as part of STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign.

According to STB’s media release, “Charlie will reimagine Singapore up-close and personal through his musical lens as he converses and shares his experiences, while exploring the different sights and sounds, from iconic spots to hidden gems".

During his week-long trip, the pop star, known for hits such as Left And Right and Light Switch, visited several destinations, including Marina Bay waterfront promenade, Long Bar at Raffles Hotel, movie theatre-turned-independent creative platform The Projector, the Joo Chiat district and Offtrack, a concept bar for music and culture enthusiasts.