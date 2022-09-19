Singer Charlie Puth to promote Singapore locations in new destination video
The American singer-songwriter and producer visited several Singapore destinations during his week-long trip, as part of his collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board, highlights of which will be featured in a video to be released in October.
Charlie Puth the travel guide? The award-winning singer-songwriter has partnered with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Warner Music Singapore to showcase Singapore’s destinations as part of STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign.
According to STB’s media release, “Charlie will reimagine Singapore up-close and personal through his musical lens as he converses and shares his experiences, while exploring the different sights and sounds, from iconic spots to hidden gems".
During his week-long trip, the pop star, known for hits such as Left And Right and Light Switch, visited several destinations, including Marina Bay waterfront promenade, Long Bar at Raffles Hotel, movie theatre-turned-independent creative platform The Projector, the Joo Chiat district and Offtrack, a concept bar for music and culture enthusiasts.
The 30-year-old singer also performed at a private showcase for invited guests at Raffles Hotel on Saturday (Sep 17).
Puth’s experiences and travels around the city will be shared in a video slated for release in October this year on the singer’s and STB’s social media channels.
He said in a statement: "This is my third time in Singapore, and each time, there's something new to learn and discover. But this visit is extra special because I'm using the details of everyday life in this city to tell a story through music. Singapore is full of colours and unique sounds at every turn. That's what makes it so fascinating, and that's what inspires me when I make music."
Puth held concerts in Singapore in 2016 and 2018.
Said STB brand director Choo Huei Miin: "The sights and sounds of our city are a great match with Charlie's passion and creativity. We were thrilled that Charlie chose Singapore as the only destination in Asia for his album promotion, giving us the opportunity to work with Warner Music to showcase our diverse offerings through his talent."
This is Puth’s first collaboration to promote a destination. His latest album, titled CHARLIE, will be released on Oct 7.
STB recently worked with Jackson Wang on a series of travel logs to promote Singapore. The 28-year-old K-pop star was in town in August to front the SingapoReimagine campaign.