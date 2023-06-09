Charlie Puth to hold a concert in October at the Singapore Indoor Stadium
The singer’s last Singapore concert was in 2018.
Calling all Charlie Puth fans in Singapore, the Grammy-nominated singer will see you again in October 2023 for his new tour: Charlie Puth Presents The “Charlie” Live Experience. The hitmaker will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 10 with ticket prices starting from S$128.
According to Ticketmaster, more details, including the concert’s seat map and full range of ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.
There will be a few presales for Puth’s Singapore concert before its general sale on Jun 15.
An artiste presale will be held next Tuesday (Jun 13) from 10am to 11.59pm. To get the presale code, simply subscribe to Charlie Puth’s newsletter on his official website.
Live Nation members can secure tickets during the presale on Jun 14 from 10am till 11.59pm. Live Nation memberships are free and signups can be done via their website.
Puth began his career in 2009 and has since achieved multiple honours including eight multi-platinum singles and four Grammy nominations. His 2018 LP Voicenotes was certified Gold only four days after its release and has logged over 5.6 billion streams worldwide.
In 2022, he partnered with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Warner Music Singapore to showcase Singapore’s destinations as part of STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign. The campaign had him visiting multiple destinations here including Marina Bay and Raffles Hotel. Calling the visit “special”, Puth went on to say: “Singapore is full of colours and unique sounds at every turn. That's what makes it so fascinating, and that's what inspires me when I make music."