We can’t stop checking our phones while watching TV or movies – and it’s affecting the quality of shows

In March, I was drawn back into a highly addictive relationship: I reactivated my Netflix account after two years.

I’d previously cancelled my subscription after noticing the increase in vanilla programming, akin to artificial intelligence slop. Each TV series or movie featured characters whose flat inner world resulted in scripts with less depth than office pantry conversation.

I fell for every well-cropped thumbnail and intriguing synopsis, only to be disappointed when I was unable to sustain more than 15 minutes of interest in a show that the algorithm suggested I’d enjoy before picking up my phone.

But I decided to give the streaming service another shot for the viral British crime drama Adolescence. The four-part series, which has been hailed for its realistic performances and one-take filming style, follows the fallout surrounding a 13-year-old after he is accused of murdering a female classmate.

Adolescence wasn’t the first show I’d seen highlight the effect of online misogynists and the digital “manosphere” on boys and men – yet a miracle happened when I turned it on.

I devoured all four episodes in a single sitting. Without checking my phone once.

Not for emails or texts. Not to mindlessly scroll social media. Not even to google the plot, look up the actors’ past works or read reviews.

This utter absorption shouldn’t be groundbreaking. But it’s rare for me – and apparently, for others too.