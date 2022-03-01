Celebrity chef Jose Andres has been feeding hungry refugees at Ukraine’s borders

He’s helped feed people who’ve dealt with natural and man-made disasters around the world, and celebrity chef Jose Andres is now doing the same for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 52-year-old Spanish-American is currently at the border of Poland and Ukraine, where he and his NGO, World Central Kitchen (WCK), are “delivering meals” such as soup, hot chicken stew and apple pie to famished and freezing refugees fleeing the situation. To date, WCK has served more than 35,000 meals in Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary.

On Saturday (Feb 26), he posted a short video on Twitter with the caption: “People of the World… Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good!”