'I love doing dishes' at home and in the restaurant, says Culinary Class Wars’ Chef Son Jong-won

Son Jong-won of Culinary Class Wars fame is well known for being a meticulous chef whose attention to detail has earned him Michelin stars at his Seoul restaurants Eatanic Garden and L’Amant Secret.

But, although he’s peeked into all manner of personal home fridges on the popular variety show Chef & My Fridge, he wants to make it clear that “I don’t judge people by their refrigerator,” he asserted, with a chuckle.

Son was in Singapore to launch LG’s new Built-in Smart Kitchen series, which features built-in appliances like a refrigerator and oven with glass panels you can knock on to see what’s inside, and a microwave that can also grill, steam and cook food air-fry style.

Although he’s of the opinion that the contents of one’s fridge at home do not constitute a Meyers-Briggs personality test, he did concede that he is partial to an icebox that doesn’t scream chaos.

“I like it when it’s organised,” he said, rushing to add, “I’m not saying I’m really organised at home, but, when I open a refrigerator and it’s really well organised, I feel comfortable.”

What’s an immediate red flag? “If you open the door and you smell something not so nice, that’s definitely a red flag. But, I haven’t experienced that!”

If he did, he’d probably be pretty good at containing his disgust. The 42-year-old is always calm, composed and put-together, even when it comes to his personal style. He certainly wouldn’t have anything expired, mouldy or mysterious in his own fridge at home.

What he does have, however, are three things that are always well stocked: Water, bread and fruit.

“I have many different types of water. I always have seasonal fruits – now, in Korea, it’s the season for stone fruits, so, peaches and plums. And, I have sourdough always,” he shared.

If he were to design a kitchen, naturally, there would be nothing superfluous. “I like lines and edges. I like when it’s really, really organised. I don’t know. It makes me happy,” he smiled.

He even likes watching robots perform precision tasks. “This morning, at the hotel I’m staying in, they had a robot coffee machine. I really enjoyed watching it.”

But, even if he had a smart kitchen he could outsource all the chores to, there’s one task he wouldn’t give up.

“I love doing dishes, actually,” he divulged. “I’m not sure if I’m good at it!” But, “Somehow, I never get bored. Even in the restaurant, I don’t mind doing the dishes.”

If they get around to inventing a robot that does the dishes, Son is probably the one chef who wouldn’t want it. Maybe, that’s the real luxury kitchen appliance: A chef who loves washing up.