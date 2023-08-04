Malaysian celebrity Chef Wan reveals he has cancer, accepts challenges 'with an open heart and great courage'

In his post on Thursday, Chef Wan said his doctors ran his biopsy "twice to make sure (of) the result they got". He is also scheduled for a positron emission tomography (PET) scan to determine if the cancer had spread to other parts of his body.

Despite receiving such grim news, Chef Wan appears to be maintaining his signature positive energy – joking that he "can already start imagining (himself) in different fabulous wigs" after going through chemotherapy.

"I will get to experience Linda Blair's famous vomit scene from the movie Exorcist and even endless diarrhoea."

Chef Wan revealed that his daughter and son-in-law broke down after hearing the news but he insists that he will "be ok".

"At this point, I accept all my challenges with an open heart and great courage. This is life. You simply need to take things one day at a time and in a positive way. I need to be strong and get well as I also need to look after so many people."

He ended his post by saying: "Please don't worry as we will all go through this together so that we can inspire and help others in the future too."