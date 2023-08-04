Malaysian celebrity Chef Wan reveals he has cancer, accepts challenges 'with an open heart and great courage'
The renowned chef revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post on Thursday (Aug 3).
On Thursday (Aug 3), Malaysian celebrity chef Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, revealed that he had just been diagnosed with lymphoma – a type of cancer that starts in the infection-fighting cells of the immune system.
The announcement comes days after the 65-year-old posted about getting a check-up where doctors discovered he had swollen lymph nodes.
In his post on Thursday, Chef Wan said his doctors ran his biopsy "twice to make sure (of) the result they got". He is also scheduled for a positron emission tomography (PET) scan to determine if the cancer had spread to other parts of his body.
Despite receiving such grim news, Chef Wan appears to be maintaining his signature positive energy – joking that he "can already start imagining (himself) in different fabulous wigs" after going through chemotherapy.
"I will get to experience Linda Blair's famous vomit scene from the movie Exorcist and even endless diarrhoea."
Chef Wan revealed that his daughter and son-in-law broke down after hearing the news but he insists that he will "be ok".
"At this point, I accept all my challenges with an open heart and great courage. This is life. You simply need to take things one day at a time and in a positive way. I need to be strong and get well as I also need to look after so many people."
He ended his post by saying: "Please don't worry as we will all go through this together so that we can inspire and help others in the future too."
Chef Wan's post has since received a wave of well wishes from the online community, with a few people sharing their personal experiences in overcoming cancer.
One fan wrote: "Yes, that’s the spirit. You will be fine, God willing. I was also diagnosed with cancer last year. Completed chemotherapy and radiotherapy early this year. Stay positive. It helps a lot. May Allah ease everything for you and your family. You got this."
Chef Wan became a household name in the '90s, due to his cooking shows which got popular due to his trademark wit and humour. In Singapore, he made multiple guest appearances in local variety shows and even opened two restaurants, Chef Wan's Kitchen and 1 Market – both of which have since ceased operations. His mother died early this year after battling multiple ailments including cancer, Alzheimer's and dementia.