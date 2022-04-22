Why Chen Hanwei doesn’t think a Will Smith moment will ever happen to him at the Star Awards

“They lied to me, saying they wanted to me to attend a meeting to discuss the second season of (variety show) Away With My BFF,” he told CNA Lifestyle. “I wore a T-shirt and shorts to that meeting. And when I entered the room, there were four or five cameras there.” Unbeknownst to him, they were getting ready to film his reaction when they popped the question.

“I said, ‘How’s that possible?” he recalled. “In my 30 years in the industry, I’ve never hosted a live show. I don’t know how to hold cue cards or microphones on stage.

“They had to spend almost two hours persuading me to do it. In the end, I said yes, but I felt very conflicted because I wasn’t confident about how I was going to pull it off.”

The team even produced a contract for him to sign so that he couldn’t back out of the agreement, he laughed. “I said, ‘Okay, I’ll just sign ‘Chen’, so that if I change my mind, I can write ‘Chen Shu Cheng’ or something instead.”

He revealed that the production team said they’d picked him because they knew he had a good rapport with many of the other artistes. “They felt it would be like a big family party. They said they liked my style because it was quite real. And maybe they felt that, with my 30 years in the industry, I would be able to energise the other artistes.”