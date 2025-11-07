Chen Hanwei reveals he was once a victim of 'hypnosis scam' at Paragon mall: 'It was really strange'

He’s also been targeted by scammers through text messaging apps, he said. “Someone called me and said, ‘Mr Tan! Long time no see.’ I said, ‘I’m Miss Lee.’ They said, ‘Sorry, Miss Lee, I made a mistake.’ That’s when I knew it wasn’t legit.”

His colleague, actress Hong Hui Fang, was nearly scammed, too, he divulged. “Someone pretending to be her friend called her and asked for a transfer of money. They sounded exactly like her friend. She was going to make the transfer, but she forgot the amount, so she called her friend, who said they hadn’t called her. It wasn’t a lot of money, but it’s something that shouldn’t have happened.”

On one occasion, he tried to order fish from his usual supplier, but was treated with suspicion. “Turns out, these days, many people are placing orders and not collecting them or paying for them.”

His father was also targeted by scammers, he shared. Chen stopped his dad as he was on his way out of the house to meet someone at a gas station to give them money after receiving a phone call. He believes his father was hypnotised over the phone, he said.

Even in real life, scammers abound.

“I encountered a face-to-face hypnosis scam once, in the carpark at Paragon shopping mall,” he told us. “It was a couple with a baby, driving a fancy Mercedes. They said, ‘You’re Chen Hanwei! How lucky we are to run into you!’ I stopped to say hi, never imagining that they could be harbouring bad intentions."

In their car, “they had many bottles of red wine. They said their restaurant had just closed down so they were giving the wine away, and offered to give me some. I said, ‘No, thanks. I don’t drink.' They said, ‘Take some! Yesterday, we ran into Chen Liping and gave her two bottles. She gave us S$100 in return.’ Then, for some reason, as we were talking, I took S$100 out of my wallet and gave it to them. It was really strange.”

After the conversation, Chen went upstairs to the mall and found a wine shop, where he thought to have the bottles of wine he’d been sold appraised.

“The moment I walked in and the boss saw me holding those bottles, he laughed and said, ‘Oh, another one.’ He told me that those people use hypnosis to scam people of money, and that each bottle actually cost only S$5.”

But, how does the “hypnosis” work? Apparently, “some scammers use their voice; others can use scents,” he said. “If you’re alone or abroad, and someone approaches you, you must be very careful.”

Take it from Chen, who “learned a lesson the hard way.”