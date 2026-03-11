Will seven-time best actor Chen Hanwei step down from Star Awards 2026? This is what he has to say
This is actually Chen's 16th Best Actor nomination. So, yes, he doesn't win all the time.
We know, we know, most of you probably thought: “Huh, Chen Hanwei again?” after seeing the Best Actor nominees for Star Awards 2026.
After all, the 56-year-old – who’s nominated this year for his performance as a terminally ill cancer patient in The Gift Of Time – has already won seven times, making him the most decorated actor in the history of the annual awards ceremony.
This time, he will be vying against Desmond Tan (Devil Behind The Gate), Richie Koh (Another Wok Of Life), Romeo Tan (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story) as well as Xu Bin (Fixing Fate).
Ever since the release of the nominees earlier this month, viewers have been split into two camps.
Some insist Chen should step down like Xie Shaoguang, who requested to be excluded from Star Awards 2026. Others, however, believe he's earned the recognition through his hard work and deserves to be in the running as long as his performance merits it.
And let's just say Chen isn't oblivious to the uproar either.
In a recent interview with Chinese media Shin Min Daily News, he finally responded to buzz that he should step down from the awards show and give younger actors a chance to shine.
"Let me discuss with the company properly," replied Chen, who was in Bangkok to pray at the Erawan Shrine at that time.
“I’m an actor. As long as I’m still an actor, my responsibility is to do justice to the roles given to me and to the audience who support me!" he added.
The Star Search 1988 finalist, who has been in the industry for almost 40 years, also remained unfazed about controversies surrounding his nominations.
“I always remind myself: focus on acting well and leave the rest to time," he said. “It’s been 40 years, and people are still willing to remember me. For me, that’s already a very fortunate journey.”
Even though this is already his 16th Best Actor nomination – yes, he did lose eight times – Chen shared that each nod still feels different.
“Now when I’m nominated, I feel more gratitude. It’s comforting to know that audiences still remember me," he gushed, adding that awards feel more like a reminder at this stage of his career.
“A reminder that the audience is still watching you, so you cannot slack off, because the results will show."
On Xie choosing not to participate in the Star Awards – his first since returning to showbiz after 20 years – Chen said he respects his pal’s decision.
Xie actually held the record of five wins at Star Awards for 15 years until Chen broke it in 2019.
“Shaoguang has his own choice, and I respect it very much. Among actors, it’s not about who wins or loses, it’s about everyone working together to make a good production," he explained.
Catch the Star Awards 2026 Backstage Live on Apr 19, streaming from 3.30pm to 10.30pm on mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
The Walk of Fame takes place from 5pm to 6.30pm, and will air on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U, and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
This will be followed by the Star Awards 2026 Live Show from 7pm to 10pm, broadcast on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U, and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/