Will seven-time best actor Chen Hanwei step down from Star Awards 2026? This is what he has to say

Some insist Chen should step down like Xie Shaoguang, who requested to be excluded from Star Awards 2026. Others, however, believe he's earned the recognition through his hard work and deserves to be in the running as long as his performance merits it.

And let's just say Chen isn't oblivious to the uproar either.

In a recent interview with Chinese media Shin Min Daily News, he finally responded to buzz that he should step down from the awards show and give younger actors a chance to shine.

"Let me discuss with the company properly," replied Chen, who was in Bangkok to pray at the Erawan Shrine at that time.

“I’m an actor. As long as I’m still an actor, my responsibility is to do justice to the roles given to me and to the audience who support me!" he added.

The Star Search 1988 finalist, who has been in the industry for almost 40 years, also remained unfazed about controversies surrounding his nominations.

“I always remind myself: focus on acting well and leave the rest to time," he said. “It’s been 40 years, and people are still willing to remember me. For me, that’s already a very fortunate journey.”

Even though this is already his 16th Best Actor nomination – yes, he did lose eight times – Chen shared that each nod still feels different.