Chen Hanwei responds to Star Awards debate on whether veteran actors should step down

Not long after the nominations were announced, it was revealed that Xie Shaoguang, 64, Chen's co-star in the show, had asked to be left out of the Star Awards nominations as he considers himself “semi-retired”.

"I would rather the spotlight be left to the outstanding actors who are actively working now, so they may have more opportunities to shine," he said.

Xie's appearance in the drama marked his long-awaited return since leaving the industry in 2005, and fans were thrilled at the idea of Chen going head-to-head with him at this year’s awards. But alas, the actor decided that the awards were no longer for him.

The news sparked a heated online debate, with the conversation quickly involving Chen and his 16th Best Actor nomination. Many debated over whether he should take a page from Xie's book and step aside to give younger actors a shot at the title as well.

Speaking to Chinese-language newspaper Zaobao about his nomination and Xie's withdrawal, Chen said: "I'm very grateful just to be nominated, it's the warmest encouragement I can receive. I persist because of [the] support, and I am thankful for everyone's trust."