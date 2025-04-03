Actress Chen Liping 'deeply touched' by praise received over con artist role in Emerald Hill

Following the success of 2008's The Little Nyonya, expectations were understandably high for its spin-off Emerald Hill and it delivered, shooting to the top spot on Netflix Singapore in its first week.

Even netizens who typically overlook Singapore dramas have been singing a different tune, with many going as far as to say the 30-episode series is the first in a long while they have followed religiously.

While there was plenty of praise for the show's stars Tasha Low, who portrays protagonist Zhang Xinniang, and Chantalle Ng, who plays big bad Zhang Ah Na, it was the supporting cast that drew the biggest applause.