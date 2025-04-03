Actress Chen Liping 'deeply touched' by praise received over con artist role in Emerald Hill
Netizens say they were captivated by her performance and hope she gets nominated for her role.
Following the success of 2008's The Little Nyonya, expectations were understandably high for its spin-off Emerald Hill and it delivered, shooting to the top spot on Netflix Singapore in its first week.
Even netizens who typically overlook Singapore dramas have been singing a different tune, with many going as far as to say the 30-episode series is the first in a long while they have followed religiously.
While there was plenty of praise for the show's stars Tasha Low, who portrays protagonist Zhang Xinniang, and Chantalle Ng, who plays big bad Zhang Ah Na, it was the supporting cast that drew the biggest applause.
Veteran actress Chen Liping, 59, shines as Ah Zhu, a street con artist and gambler who raises young Xinniang (played by child actress Ivory Chia) before she is handed over to the Zhang family.
Netizens have praised Chen's portrayal as well as her chemistry with Ivory Chia, saying their scenes "brought both laughter and tears”.
“It’s such a joy to watch you in this new drama! Your acting is absolutely amazing, so natural and captivating," said one netizen.
"Both mum and daughter acted so well. Hope you guys get [nominated for] awards!" another wrote.
When 8days.sg reached out to Chen, the actress shared that she is “truly grateful and deeply touched by the overwhelmingly positive reviews” and even showed screenshots of DMs (direct messages) from netizens.
“Some have said that watching me on Emerald Hill brought back childhood memories of watching television,” she revealed, adding that directors and colleagues have also reached out to praise her performance.
Though Chen declined to name them, she expressed gratitude for the recognition.
“I feel blessed to have been chosen for the role. I put a lot of effort and heart into Ah Zhu,” she said.
Besides spending a lot of time reading through the script, she also did "numerous rehearsals with young Xinniang and the director”.
Also earning praise is Jesseca Liu, 46, who plays the kind-hearted Liu Shuqin and Xinniang's mother.
Though some criticised her character’s composed reaction to tragedy (her son was accidentally killed and her daughter's disappearance), most agree this stems more from the show’s pacing than from Liu’s acting ability, which "shows depth".
One netizen noted: “She previously seemed to melt into the background. But in this show, I look forward to her scenes. Great job, Jesseca!”
Another wrote: "Her acting was captivating, and she carried herself with remarkable poise – perfectly fitting for this show. She brought depth and authenticity to her role, making every moment compelling."
Speaking to 8days.sg, Liu revealed that fans have begun affectionately calling her by her character’s title, Er Shao Nai Nai (second young mistress).
“As an actress, the best reward is when the show sparks discussion, whether they like the character or not,” she said.
Despite the positive feedback about her performance, Liu admitted that she is not particularly moved when she watches her scenes.
“My assistant helped film my shots for me to review at home, so I’ve grown very familiar with how Shuqin looks on screen,” she explained.
This story was originally published in 8Days.