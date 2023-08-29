Actress Chen Yixin just got her first car at age 23, a Herbie-inspired Volkswagen Beetle

Singaporean actress Chen Yixin, 23, revealed in an Instagram Story on Aug 21 that she has just bought her first car: A gorgeous white Volkswagen Beetle.

While Yixin declined to share how much the car cost, she gamely admitted to 8days.sg that it “definitely took a huge sum” of her savings.

“But I guess this is where my priorities lie, at this time in my life,” she said.

Yixin added: “It’s been very empowering and just very freeing to know that I can just go to places at my own time and at my own target and bring a lot of things around. It’s been so, so, so, convenient, especially in my line of work.”

The actress, who just got her licence a month ago, revealed that her mother, Xiang Yun, had encouraged her to get her licence as soon as possible.

“I procrastinated for quite a while, (but) recently I just bit the bullet and got my licence and with that, I immediately went to get my dream car,” she said.