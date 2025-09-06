Despite cinemas closing, this Singaporean debut director is defying the odds with a new indie sci-fi comedy

We Can Save The World!!!, which is Cheng’s debut feature, made its world premiere at the New York Asian Film Festival in mid-July. The festival is largely recognised as North America’s leading showcase of Asian cinema.

The movie was the only fully independent, self-funded Singaporean feature, while Cheng was the sole Singaporean director in the festival’s lineup.

And at the moment, We Can Save The World!!! has its local theatrical release slated for Sep 18, with details on exact cinemas expected to be revealed closer to the date.

OVERCOMING SETBACKS

Up till end-July, however, the movie was supposed to open to the public in August at The Projector. The independent cinema, known for its diverse film programming and support for the unconventional, shut down on Aug 19 after just over a decade in operation.

And with 86-year-old Singaporean cinema chain Cathay Cineplexes following suit shortly after by ceasing all its operations on Sep 1 due to financial issues, it has felt like the end of an era for cinema in Singapore.

Still, Cheng's team has remained far from deterred.

For one, they've continued handling all marketing – a practice since Day 1 even before the movie was completed – through social media and in-person events, in a bid to show cinemas that they are actively gathering an audience who would eventually want to catch the film in cinemas.

The atypical marketing includes a call for audiences to nominate their desired guest-of-honour for the gala premiere, mirroring Cheng's determination to make a debut that accurately represents his vision.

He recalled receiving – and "obviously" refusing – many calls to make a movie in Mandarin.

“I was so against that in principle ... If I say I wanted to make a Singaporean movie, why am I making a Mandarin movie? In our generation, almost everyone speaks in Singlish or Singaporean-accented English."

As a result, the characters in We Can Save The World!!! sound authentic and believable. Their Singlish covers a spectrum of accents any Singaporean would hear in reality, not the formulaic and more polished articulation typically expected from local English TV and film.