Veteran actor Chew Chor Meng leaves Mediacorp after 36 years: 'No regrets, only immense gratitude'

After 36 years, veteran actor Chew Chor Meng has parted ways with Mediacorp. His contract ended on Oct 31, marking the end of an era for one of Singapore showbiz's most familiar faces.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday (Nov 3), Chew, who turns 58 on Nov 20, reflected on his decades in showbiz, sharing that he was leaving with no regrets.

"My 36-year acting career has, in the blink of an eye, become one of the most precious memories of my life," he wrote in Chinese.

"I have no regrets, only immense gratitude. Over these 36 years, I've had the privilege of doing what I love, giving it my all, and finding happiness along the way."