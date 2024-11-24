Singaporean director Chiang Wei Liang wins best new director at Golden Horse Awards 2024
Chiang's film Mongrel had received seven nominations.
The 61st Golden Horse Awards on Saturday (Nov 23) saw Singaporean director Chiang Wei Liang taking home the award for best new director for the film Mongrel, alongside his co-director Yin You Qiao.
The ceremony which took place at the Taipei Music Centre in Taipei, Taiwan saw two films from Singaporean directors scoring 13 nominations – Chiang's Mongrel and Stranger Eyes by Chris Yeo Siew Hua.
Mongrel centres around a Thai illegal worker who becomes a caregiver to a sick elderly woman and her son in the Taiwan mountains.
The film was nominated for seven awards: Best leading actor, best new director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best cinematography, best art direction, and best sound effects.
In May, Chiang received a Special Mention Camera d'Or prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The award acknowledges films of exceptional quality that, while not winning the main prize, deserve recognition for their outstanding merit as first feature films.