Singaporean director Chiang Wei Liang wins best new director at Golden Horse Awards 2024

Mongrel centres around a Thai illegal worker who becomes a caregiver to a sick elderly woman and her son in the Taiwan mountains.

The film was nominated for seven awards: Best leading actor, best new director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best cinematography, best art direction, and best sound effects.

In May, Chiang received a Special Mention Camera d'Or prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The award acknowledges films of exceptional quality that, while not winning the main prize, deserve recognition for their outstanding merit as first feature films.