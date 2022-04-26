The director of Jiro Dreams Of Sushi made a film about Singapore’s chicken rice using his phone

In a diverse food haven like Singapore, chances are our cameras eat before we do. Whether we're digging into our favourite hawker food or treating ourselves to something fancier, it's almost second nature to take out our phones for a snap or two first.

So it's no surprise when an award-winning food documentarian does the same. Except that David Gelb took it further by actually shooting a short film with his.

The American director behind the critically acclaimed movie Jiro Dreams Of Sushi, as well as the popular Netflix food series Chef's Table and Street Food, recently released Poached. The five-minute film on YouTube puts the spotlight on Singapore's iconic Hainanese chicken rice, as well as the fierce competition between two famous Maxwell Food Centre stalls: Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice and Ah Tai Hainanese Chicken Rice.