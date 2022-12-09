Singapore's first museum for children opens, with free entry until March 2023

The new Children’s Museum Singapore (CMSG), Singapore’s first ever museum dedicated to children, will officially open its doors to the public on Saturday (Dec 10).

Formerly the Singapore Philatelic Museum, CMSG is dedicated to children 12 years and below and will function as a "starter museum" to introduce young visitors and their families to the museum-going experience, sustain and nurture a sense of curiosity to explore, experiment, and facilitate a conducive environment for learning through play.