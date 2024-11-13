Singapore actor Chin Han joins 2nd season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar fans in Singapore, don't be surprised if you see a familiar face once the second season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is released. Netflix announced on Wednesday (Nov 13) that Singaporean actor Chin Han, who is now based in Los Angeles, has been cast as Long Feng.

In the original animated series, Long Feng was the manipulative Grand Secretariat of Ba Sing Se – the capital of the Earth Kingdom.

Other actors joining the second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender include: