Singapore actor Chin Han joins 2nd season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender
Chin Han will be playing the role of Long Feng who was the Grand Secretariat of the Earth Kingdom's capital in the original animated series.
Avatar fans in Singapore, don't be surprised if you see a familiar face once the second season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is released. Netflix announced on Wednesday (Nov 13) that Singaporean actor Chin Han, who is now based in Los Angeles, has been cast as Long Feng.
In the original animated series, Long Feng was the manipulative Grand Secretariat of Ba Sing Se – the capital of the Earth Kingdom.
Other actors joining the second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender include:
- The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei
- The Brothers Sun's Justin Chien as King Kuei
- The Handmaid’s Tale's Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee
- Doctor Who's Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong
- Sons Of Thunder's Kelemete Misipeka as The Boulder
- The Sandman's Lourdes Faberes as General Sung
- Yellowjackets' Rekha Sharma as Amita
Audiences in Singapore will know Chin Han for his starring role in the 1994 television series Masters Of The Sea which was the first full-length English drama to be produced in Singapore.
International audiences will know him from his many roles in Hollywood blockbusters including 2008's The Dark Knight, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2017's Ghost In The Shell.
In 2021, he starred as the iconic villain Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat – a role he'll reprise in Mortal Kombat 2.
Chin Han's inclusion in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender comes after fellow Singaporean actor Lim Kay Siu played Gyatso in the first season of the show. In an interview with CNA Lifestyle, Kay Siu spoke about the process of filming the show – adding how being a fan of the original series helped shape his portrayal.
"I already had a very strong impression of Gyatso, from watching the original Nickelodeon series. He was very childlike and cute," said Kay Siu.
"And yet, he loved Aang so much. So I was already very influenced by the animation. But when I got to filming, my preparation was more for tough love."