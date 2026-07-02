Chinese actor now sells vegetables in his hometown after AI takes over China's short dramas

The debate over artificial intelligence replacing human jobs has been rampant in recent years, with people working across a range of industries grappling with the possibility that AI could one day make their jobs obsolete.

The concern isn't unfounded at all. Xu Peng, an actor from China's popular vertical short drama industry, found that even actors are affected.

The 30-year-old, a graduate of the Central Academy of Drama, made a name for himself playing the stereotypical overbearing CEO in short dramas. Although he had previously appeared in television series, he pivoted to short-form productions during the country's 2025 micro-drama boom at the suggestion of his fans.

The move paid off, with his strong acting skills quickly earning him a steady stream of leading roles. At the peak of his popularity, he was said to have filmed 15 to 16 hours a day on a completely packed schedule.

However, all of that changed almost overnight.

AI productions altered the industry more rapidly than anyone expected. Reports state that in the first quarter of 2026 alone, of the approximately 128,000 short dramas released, around 122,000 were AI-produced.

That’s more than 95 per cent of all new releases.

Xu Peng went from being booked and busy to having no acting jobs at all.

After completing his final short drama earlier this year, he packed up his belongings and left Hengdian in Zhejiang Province – the centre of China's film and television production – to return to his hometown in rural Shandong.

Xu Peng was recently revealed to be working at a local market, helping his grandfather sell vegetables. From performing in front of cameras, he now drives the family’s electric vehicle to the market, where he stands under the hot sun selling their produce.

Some relatives were surprised to see him back home selling vegetables, while a number of fans even turned up at the market to take photos with him.

According to Chinese media, Xu Peng has remained impressively composed despite the career change.

“Being an actor is just a profession. If there are no acting jobs, I’ll find another way to make a living. As long as I earn an honest living through my own hard work, there’s no obstacle I can’t overcome,” he said.

He also said that, to him, there is no real departure from the entertainment industry, only a change of stage.



“Even if my profession changes, I’m still the same person,” he added.