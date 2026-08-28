Chinese Idol Yu Yuhan lashes out at obsessive fans after one repeatedly tries to open his car door

We’ve seen our fair share of stars getting mobbed and harassed by overzealous fans, and it looks like Chinese idol Yu Yuhan has had enough.

The 20-year-old was caught on camera lashing out at a female “sasaeng” – an obsessive fan who invades a celebrity’s private life – after his car was allegedly followed and surrounded last week.

Footage circulating online showed several women gathered around his vehicle and filming through the windows.

One woman allegedly repeatedly yanked at the car door while the vehicle was still moving and shoved her phone close to Yu’s face to film him.

That appeared to be the last straw.

An enraged Yu got out of the car and appeared to swing his fist at her while shouting: “Are you sick?”

He knocked her phone away but did not hit her.

Yet even after the confrontation, the fans reportedly refused to leave, continuing to gather around the vehicle and film him.