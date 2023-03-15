Former Chinese idol singer now sells steamed buns, feels sense of achievement seeing customers enjoy the food

He went on to share that he’s officially retiring from showbiz, and that he didn’t start selling steamed buns on a whim. According to Xu, this is a decision he mulled over a long time, and he feels a sense of achievement seeing customers enjoy the buns he sells.

“I'm not advertising for my buns or anything, but it’s really very delicious,” he wrote.

Xu also thanked fans for their support over the years, and wrote that he hopes everyone can lead the lives they want.

“If you chance upon my stall, you still can approach me for a chat or to hear me sing a song, and try my buns at the same time,” he wrote.

A quick search on Weibo shows that fans have been flocking to Xu's stall since then, with many sharing that the buns are “indeed delicious”.

This story was originally published in 8Days.