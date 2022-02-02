Chinese New Year 2022: How Singapore's celebrities greeted the Year of the Tiger

The Year of the Tiger is off to a roaring start – at least by pandemic standards. Chinese New Year celebrations are still low-key this year, but that hasn’t stopped our favourite celebrities from dressing up, meeting up, celebrating with families and having a good time.

CNA Lifestyle took a look at their social media feeds to see what they’ve been up to the past couple of days.

It was family and couple time for the likes of Pierre Png and Andrea De Cruz, Sheila Sim, Priscelia Chan and Alan Tern, Ben Yeo, and Yvonne Lim.