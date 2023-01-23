Chinese New Year 2023: How (and where) Singapore’s celebrities ushered in the Year of the Rabbit

With Chinese New Year celebrations back in full swing, compared to the past couple of years, everyone seems to be in a good mood this Year of the Rabbit. And it’s the same for Singapore’s celebrities.

Here’s a quick look at some of their social media feeds to see what they’ve been up to these past couple of days. And it looks like a few of them have taken the opportunity to revenge travel during the holidays.

Andrea de Cruz was in Hong Kong for her family reunion – minus hubby Pierre Png, who left a wistful message saying he missed her.