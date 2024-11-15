South Korean actor Choi Hyun-wook accidentally flashes nude reflection of himself on Instagram

The Instagram Story was deleted within minutes of being uploaded. However, screenshots of it had already made their rounds online – with some fans jokingly poking fun at him for the mishap. Others have taken to his Instagram page to defend Choi in his comments section, saying that they will always support him.

Choi has yet to comment on the incident. Additionally, his agency Gold Medalist told South Korean media outlets that they would not comment on the matter.

The 22-year-old actor experienced a surge in popularity following his role in the 2022 drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One which is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. Choi is set to star in a live-action adaptation of the webtoon Black Salt Dragon alongside Moon Ga-young in 2025.