South Korean actor Choi Hyun-wook accidentally flashes nude reflection of himself on Instagram
The 22-year-old had uploaded an Instagram Story of a Bearbrick speaker. However, a reflection of Choi's nude body could be seen on the item. He has since deleted the post.
South Korean actor Choi Hyun-wook accidentally showed off more than he wanted to on Thursday (Nov 14) after he inadvertently uploaded an Instagram Story of his nude reflection. The Twenty-Five Twenty-One star was showing off a Bearbrick speaker in his Story and had tagged several accounts, including the official pages of Bearbrick Audio and South Korean resale platform Kream.
However, given the reflective surface of the Bearbrick speaker, Choi – who appeared to be nude when he took the photo – could be seen on the item.
The Instagram Story was deleted within minutes of being uploaded. However, screenshots of it had already made their rounds online – with some fans jokingly poking fun at him for the mishap. Others have taken to his Instagram page to defend Choi in his comments section, saying that they will always support him.
Choi has yet to comment on the incident. Additionally, his agency Gold Medalist told South Korean media outlets that they would not comment on the matter.
The 22-year-old actor experienced a surge in popularity following his role in the 2022 drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One which is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. Choi is set to star in a live-action adaptation of the webtoon Black Salt Dragon alongside Moon Ga-young in 2025.