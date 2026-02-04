Why Choi Mina Sue is the reason you should be watching Single's Inferno 5

Choi Mina Sue. That’s the article. If you haven’t watched the fifth season of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno, you are missing out on reality television gold.

WHAT SINGLE’S INFERNO IS REALLY ABOUT

In all honesty, my expectations for Single’s Inferno Season 5 were in, well, inferno. Running since 2021, the South Korean dating show had fallen into a by-the-numbers routine.

A bunch of objectively beautiful men and women are left alone in Inferno – a picturesque island with stunning ocean views, vast skies and unsullied flora – and fight tooth and nail to bring a companion to Paradise – a suite in essentially the Korean version of Marina Bay Sands.

Seventy per cent of said contestants will then inexplicably devote their attention to one person after Day 2, despite the show taking place for over a week.

Cue the whining and semi-stalkerish behaviour.

Cue the tears when their intended paramour chooses another contestant to escape Inferno with.