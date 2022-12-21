Big Bet’s cast on shooting a K-drama in the Philippines with… South Korea’s own Johnny Depp?

When you’re acting alongside one of the most respected actors in Korea, it seems you can’t help but reveal your inner fanboy. That was what happened to some of the stars (and the director) of Disney+’s K-drama Big Bet.

Director Kang Yoon-seong and actors Lee Dong-hwi (Reply 1988) and Heo Sung-tae (Squid Game) were in town earlier in December for the Disney Connect Showcase APAC 2022 at Marina Bay Sands. And they all had a lot to say about acting with a certain legendary actor named Choi Min-sik.

The 60-year-old veteran actor was propelled to international fame in Oldboy, the 2003 neo-thriller by Park Chan-wook, where he played a man imprisoned for 15 years. And Big Bet is his highly anticipated return to television after a long 25 years, playing a self-made casino mogul in the Philippines who's embroiled in a murder investigation.