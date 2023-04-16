‘He could debut as a professional’, says Physical: 100’s Choo Sung-hoon about a BTS member
Just which singer is the MMA star referring to?
Who among the seven members of BTS could potentially be a professional fighter? If you ask Physical: 100’s Choo Sung-hoon aka Yoshihiro Akiyama, he’d give the hand wraps and boxing gloves to Jungkook.
This all happened on the South Korean TV show Omniscient Interfering View, which is known for revealing the daily lives of celebrities through their managers, on Apr 15. Except that the MMA star seemingly did the dishing himself.
On that episode, Choo showed a friendly sparring match with his friend, actor and ZE:A member, Im Si-wan, who is better known as Siwan.
Choo himself is no stranger to the entertainment scene; he and his daughter Choo Sarang are regulars on the hit reality series The Return Of Superman.
When the hosts asked the reality TV star about BTS, he said: "Jungkook is also really good. If he really wants to put the effort into it, he could debut as a professional. His skills are that good." He added that Jungkook even practises before he performs at a concert.
Choo and Jungkook have certainly touched gloves before. It began when the UFC athlete spotted an Instagram post showing Jungkook boxing with the singer’s trainer, who is known as Coach Tommy on social media, and asked: “Please tell him we should spar next time".
Coach Tommy replied: "BTS' Jungkook saw the news and smiled as he said brightly, 'Please murder me'".
It wasn't long before Choo posted a photo and short clip of them giving each other a hug at the end of their sparring session last June.
The friendly match seems to have kicked off their friendship. In March this year, Choo posted a photo of him and Jungkook after a shared dinner and wrote: “Thank you JUNGKOOK the other night, I had the best dinner time with you” before presumably inviting the BTS member to another sparring session: “I promised to train again”.