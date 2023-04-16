‘He could debut as a professional’, says Physical: 100’s Choo Sung-hoon about a BTS member

On that episode, Choo showed a friendly sparring match with his friend, actor and ZE:A member, Im Si-wan, who is better known as Siwan.

Choo himself is no stranger to the entertainment scene; he and his daughter Choo Sarang are regulars on the hit reality series The Return Of Superman.

When the hosts asked the reality TV star about BTS, he said: "Jungkook is also really good. If he really wants to put the effort into it, he could debut as a professional. His skills are that good." He added that Jungkook even practises before he performs at a concert.

Choo and Jungkook have certainly touched gloves before. It began when the UFC athlete spotted an Instagram post showing Jungkook boxing with the singer’s trainer, who is known as Coach Tommy on social media, and asked: “Please tell him we should spar next time".