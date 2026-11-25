Most celebrities would probably be thrilled and extremely honoured if the Chow Yun Fat pulled out his phone and asked to take a selfie with them. But BigBang's management had other priorities.

At the K-pop group's recent concert at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium, 38-year-old G-Dragon took the opportunity to give a shout-out to Chow, whom he described as a "forever young super star".

The 71-year-old subsequently confirmed in an interview with HK01 that he was indeed in the audience that night, and had nothing but praise for the show.

But you'd think Chow, who had been invited to attend the show, would receive some true-blue VIP treatment, right? It appears that even he would have to follow backstage rules too.

"The phone was from their manager's side! I wasn't even allowed to hold my own phone!" he exclaimed.

"Yes, we had to use the organiser's phone! Call Mrs Chow, she should have [the photos]. Actually, I was just accompanying Mrs Chow there!” quipped the actor.