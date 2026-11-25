Chow Yun Fat says BigBang's team is so strict, he couldn't use his own phone to take selfie with them after concert
The Hong Kong film legend, who was invited to the show, was only allowed to use a phone provided by the organiser.
Most celebrities would probably be thrilled and extremely honoured if the Chow Yun Fat pulled out his phone and asked to take a selfie with them. But BigBang's management had other priorities.
At the K-pop group's recent concert at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium, 38-year-old G-Dragon took the opportunity to give a shout-out to Chow, whom he described as a "forever young super star".
The 71-year-old subsequently confirmed in an interview with HK01 that he was indeed in the audience that night, and had nothing but praise for the show.
But you'd think Chow, who had been invited to attend the show, would receive some true-blue VIP treatment, right? It appears that even he would have to follow backstage rules too.
"The phone was from their manager's side! I wasn't even allowed to hold my own phone!" he exclaimed.
"Yes, we had to use the organiser's phone! Call Mrs Chow, she should have [the photos]. Actually, I was just accompanying Mrs Chow there!” quipped the actor.
He also shared that his wife doesn't have favourites in the K-pop group.
“She likes all three of them, I'm the only one she doesn't like," he joked.
According to Chow, this is the first time he's met with G-Dragon after presenting him the Artist of the Year award at the MAMA Awards last November.
“They must have been busy!” he said.
And sadly, it seems no one has gotten to see Chow's new selfie with BigBang as of press time.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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