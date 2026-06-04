Hong Kong star Chow Yun Fat reunites with former child co-star Xie Miao after 32 years
The pair first appeared together in the 1994 film God Of Gamblers Return and reunited during promotions for Xie Miao's upcoming action movie.
Hong Kong star Chow Yun Fat recently reunited with former child co-star Xie Miao more than three decades after the pair first worked together on the 1994 film God Of Gamblers Return.
The reunion took place during promotional activities for Xie's upcoming action film The Furious.
In a video originally posted on the film's official Douyin account and later shared on YouTube and Reddit, Xie, 42, is seen waiting nervously in a room before Chow, 71, enters. Upon seeing his former co-star, Chow immediately embraces him, prompting an emotional reunion.
The pair first worked together on God Of Gamblers Return, in which Chow played the notorious gambler Ko Chun, while Xie portrayed Hoi Yuen, a young martial arts prodigy.
Also present at the reunion was 68-year-old Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai, who appeared alongside the pair in the film as the hustler Xiao Fongfong, or Little Trumpet.
The three actors were seen laughing, reminiscing and recreating old poses from their time working together.
In the video documenting the reunion, Xie was also shown in an interview reflecting on his childhood acting career. He recalled advice he received from both his mother and Chow to prioritise his education despite his early success.
According to Hong Kong media outlet Dim Sum Daily, Chow also gave him HK$5,000 (S$820) to support his studies.
Xie later attended the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports in Beijing before returning to acting.
Xie rose to fame in the 1990s through films such as The New Legend Of Shaolin and My Father Is A Hero, in which he played the son of martial arts star Jet Li.
After graduating, he returned to the screen in projects including the television series Legend of Shaolin Temple and the 2010 film The Kung Fu Master.
His latest film, The Furious, directed by Kenji Tanigaki, follows a working-class father played by the actor who teams up with a journalist to rescue his kidnapped daughter from a criminal syndicate. The film is scheduled for a Singapore release on Jun 11.