Hong Kong star Chow Yun Fat reunites with former child co-star Xie Miao after 32 years

Hong Kong star Chow Yun Fat recently reunited with former child co-star Xie Miao more than three decades after the pair first worked together on the 1994 film God Of Gamblers Return.

The reunion took place during promotional activities for Xie's upcoming action film The Furious.

In a video originally posted on the film's official Douyin account and later shared on YouTube and Reddit, Xie, 42, is seen waiting nervously in a room before Chow, 71, enters. Upon seeing his former co-star, Chow immediately embraces him, prompting an emotional reunion.