Captain America star Chris Evans marries actress Alba Baptista in an 'intimate ceremony'

Sorry ladies, the First Avenger is officially off the market. Multiple outlets have reported that Captain America star Chris Evans has tied the knot with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista on Saturday (Sep 9).

The New York Post's Page Six first reported that Evans married Baptista in "an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home". According to Page Six, guests (which included Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner) were made to sign non-disclosure agreements and had their phones kept away.