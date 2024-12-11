Chris Evans rumoured to return for Avengers: Doomsday. But who will he be playing?

The Oppenheimer star – who had fronted the MCU from its inception with 2008’s Iron Man until Endgame 11 years later – was revealed to be returning to the franchise as its next big villain at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in July, where it was also announced directors Joe and Anthony Russo would be back behind the camera for Doomsday.

After being unveiled as the series’ next big bad, Downey Jr explained how Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige pitched the role of Doctor Doom to him and his wife Susan Downey.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, he recalled: “Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point, and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that, if you were to come back…’ And Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait, come back as what?’

“And then we both realised, over time, that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy.

“[Feige is] a very sophisticated, creative thinker about, ‘How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations?’

“And he brought up Victor von Doom, and I looked into [the] character, and I was like, ‘Wow.’ And later on, he goes, ‘Let's get Victor von Doom right. Let's get that right.’”