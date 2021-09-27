Veteran radio DJ and pop culture personality Chris Ho dies of stomach cancer

Veteran radio DJ and musician Chris Ho died on Monday (Sep 27) morning, after suffering from stomach cancer.

“Our dear friend, Chris Ho (X’Ho) passed away peacefully at around 4.37am on Monday, September 27.

“He had been battling stomach cancer for two months. He was brave, determined and cheerful to the end. He’ll be dearly missed,” read a post on Ho’s Facebook page.

Friends and fans who “wish to say goodbye” can do so at the Singapore Casket on Monday evening or from Tuesday to Thursday, the post added.

Ho is a renowned multi-hyphenate in the local arts and entertainment scene, having been a radio DJ, club DJ, filmmaker, musician, music critic and author.