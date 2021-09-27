'Gem of a DJ and human being': Tributes pour in for late Chris Ho

In a statement on Monday morning, Mediacorp said Ho was "much loved by all who knew and worked with him".

"He was an icon in the local music scene and a household name as a multi-talented artiste. He was well-known and respected for his strong support of local music talent and creation.

"He was one of the few DJs in Singapore who was both a radio and club DJ, as well as a music producer. His knowledge of music was extensive and varied, and it showed through his work as a respected music columnist and author.

"With his passion for music, through his personal abums, and many contributions to songwriting and song appreciation, he left an indelible mark on the local music scene," the company said, adding that his death is a "devastating loss" for his family, friends and colleagues.

Fellow artiste Don Richmond said on Facebook he was "a little shell-shocked" by the news.

"Memories now come flooding back of when you first heard my first few demos (that were admittedly so bad) and you were absolutely gracious, brought me out to lunch and gave me some of the best advice that stuck with me 'til this day.

"Later on I was lucky to have been able to call you colleague and friend. You'll always be a hero to me, a hero to all music lovers here," said Richmond.

Another musician, composer Kevin Mathews, recalled the first time he met Chris Ho, during an interview for Rediffusion in the 90s.

"I recall thinking he was one of the sweetest, nicest persons I had ever met. The first person ever to play my music over Singapore radio. Will never forget his intelligence, his wit and his passion."